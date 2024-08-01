Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 13,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

CLM stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

