Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,660,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the June 30th total of 13,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,321,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance
CLM stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
