Corning (NYSE:GLW) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.23.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

