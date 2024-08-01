Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Bank of America

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC upgraded Corning from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.23.

NYSE:GLW opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Corning has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,683 shares of company stock worth $4,466,007. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Corning by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

