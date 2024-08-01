Corning (NYSE:GLW) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $47.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Corning from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. Corning has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,007. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

