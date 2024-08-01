Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $46.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.23.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,007 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

