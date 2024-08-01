Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:VTMX opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $41.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.95%.
Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
