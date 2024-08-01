Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTMX opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 326,679 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

