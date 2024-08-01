Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,564,300 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 30th total of 3,346,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

