Costain Group (LON:COST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.29

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.29 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 88.73 ($1.14). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.12), with a volume of 240,429 shares.
Costain Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1,097.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40.
Costain Group Company Profile
Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.
