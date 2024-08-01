Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Position Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,208,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,164 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,105,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,781,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 916,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,917,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 825,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $27.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $212.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.18 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 261.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Barclays lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

