Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Director Herbert J. Schmidt Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,282.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.38. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 2,336.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.