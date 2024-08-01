Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issues Earnings Results

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter.
Covestro Trading Down 0.1 %
COVTY stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. Covestro has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $31.76.
Covestro Company Profile
