Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issues Earnings Results

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter.

Covestro Trading Down 0.1 %

COVTY stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. Covestro has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $31.76.

Covestro Company Profile

Featured Articles

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

