Craig Hallum Cuts Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Price Target to $7.00

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Atomera Stock Up 13.2 %

ATOM opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 32.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 240,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 372,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 57,045 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

