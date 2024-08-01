Craig Hallum Cuts Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Price Target to $7.00

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Atomera Stock Up 13.2 %
ATOM opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Atomera has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.58.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
