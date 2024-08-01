CRH (CRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect CRH to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, analysts expect CRH to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. CRH has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

