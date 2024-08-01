Critical Review: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) versus Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $1.09 billion N/A $610.52 million $1.43 9.87 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $68.72 million 4.93 $54.01 million $1.89 7.70

Profitability

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burford Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Burford Capital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital 42.81% 10.61% 5.70% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 45.87% 11.65% 2.51%

Risk and Volatility

Burford Capital has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Burford Capital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

Burford Capital presently has a consensus price target of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 42.82%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Burford Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Dividends

Burford Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Burford Capital pays out 8.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greystone Housing Impact Investors pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. Burford Capital Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.