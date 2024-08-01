Critical Review: Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) & Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $56.18 million 8.12 $44.34 million $1.10 10.76 Gryphon Digital Mining $6.84 million 5.17 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Gryphon Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 26.93% 14.17% 7.34% Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -168.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and Gryphon Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 7 1 0 2.13 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than Gryphon Digital Mining.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Gryphon Digital Mining on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

