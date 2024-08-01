Cronos Group (CRON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Cronos Group to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cronos Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cronos Group from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Cronos Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

