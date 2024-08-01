CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $300.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $234.18 and last traded at $235.21. 9,816,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 5,123,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.81.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.76.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22,542.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 734,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,481,000 after buying an additional 731,057 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.