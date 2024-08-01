Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $100.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE CCK opened at $88.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crown by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Crown by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

