CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

CSP Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of CSPI opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. CSP has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The company has a market cap of $150.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

CSP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,902.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,350,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,175,708.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,902.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,350,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,175,708.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $28,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,360,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,072,836.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,952 shares of company stock valued at $239,822. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSP during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CSP by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 32,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CSP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 293,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSP by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 207,253 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.