Cushman & Wakefield plc to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,742,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cushman & Wakefield

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 17,098,001 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $188,078,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

