Customers Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.39 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.32. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.88.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

CUBI opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.65. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Customers Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.