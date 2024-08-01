CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 72.51% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. CVRx updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

CVRx Trading Down 14.5 %

CVRX opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. CVRx has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get CVRx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CVRx from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on CVRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVRx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About CVRx

(Get Free Report)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.