CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.0 %

CYBR opened at $256.38 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $284.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.19 and a 200-day moving average of $251.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

