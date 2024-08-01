CyberArk Software (CYBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect CyberArk Software to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. On average, analysts expect CyberArk Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.0 %
CYBR opened at $256.38 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $142.92 and a 1-year high of $284.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.19 and a 200-day moving average of $251.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
