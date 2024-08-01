Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Cybin Price Performance

NYSE CYBN opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29. Cybin has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at $24,041,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at $5,770,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cybin by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 19,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cybin during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

