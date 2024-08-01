Cytokinetics (CYTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. On average, analysts expect Cytokinetics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.19. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $684,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $684,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,761,019.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $262,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,579 shares of company stock worth $8,797,418. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

