DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of OP Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

OP Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

OPBK stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.63. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $12.82.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 36.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

