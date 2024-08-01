DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.12 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.4 %

BOH stock opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $75.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

