DA Davidson Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

