DA Davidson Weighs in on Southern California Bancorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern California Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern California Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

BCAL stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.83. Southern California Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Southern California Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

