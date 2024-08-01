Daiwa America Upgrades Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Strong-Buy

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Daiwa America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EW. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

EW stock opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,099 shares of company stock worth $2,680,879. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after acquiring an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

