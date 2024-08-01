Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Trading Up 2.6%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

About Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

