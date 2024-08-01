Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 974,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DQ opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 37.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.