David J. S. Flaschen Sells 9,615 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
