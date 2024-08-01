David J. S. Flaschen Sells 9,615 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paychex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $128.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.27 and a 12 month high of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paychex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.