Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 130.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.8 %

DAWN opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of -1.51.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,680.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,164,662 shares in the company, valued at $19,065,516.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,680.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,300 shares of company stock worth $1,181,765 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.