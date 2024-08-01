Dayforce’s (DAY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Dayforce from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Dayforce Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $75.53.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.15 million. Analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

