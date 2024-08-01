DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

DBVT stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

