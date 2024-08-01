DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,640.96

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,640.96 ($72.56) and traded as low as GBX 5,330 ($68.56). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,360 ($68.95), with a volume of 112,636 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,700 ($86.18) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DCC from GBX 5,700 ($73.32) to GBX 5,800 ($74.61) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($90.04) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,252.40 ($80.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,583.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,640.96. The company has a market cap of £5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,624.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 133.53 ($1.72) dividend. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $63.04. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. DCC’s payout ratio is 5,969.70%.

In other news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,610 ($72.16), for a total transaction of £114,444 ($147,213.79). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

