Decisive Dividend (DE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.12). Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of C$29.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.44 million.

Shares of DE opened at C$6.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.27. Decisive Dividend has a 12 month low of C$6.51 and a 12 month high of C$11.50. The company has a market cap of C$128.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Decisive Dividend from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

