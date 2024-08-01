Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

DH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after buying an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after buying an additional 254,726 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DH stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

