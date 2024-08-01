Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $7.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Definitive Healthcare traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 11483906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

DH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 31.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

