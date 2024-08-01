Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $459.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 67,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,457,000 after buying an additional 1,496,652 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 248,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 436,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

