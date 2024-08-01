Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) PT Lowered to $8.00

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Denny’s has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $382.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 57.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Denny’s news, CFO Robert P. Verostek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $78,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,187.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 143.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Denny’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 896,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 726.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Denny’s during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Denny’s by 56.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

