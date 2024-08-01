Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.30

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
