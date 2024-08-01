Desjardins Comments on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $35.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,082,000 after buying an additional 169,476 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,907,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth $70,917,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.