Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target to $59.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 120.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SYM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,707. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,839,000 after buying an additional 1,177,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

