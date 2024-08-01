Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $56.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 30.26%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 770.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,503 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

