Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $187.16

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €187.16 ($203.43) and traded as high as €189.55 ($206.03). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €189.55 ($206.03), with a volume of 208,504 shares changing hands.

Deutsche Börse Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €187.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €187.16.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

