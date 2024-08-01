Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.20

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 172.20 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 175.93 ($2.26). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.24), with a volume of 6,126 shares trading hands.
Dialight Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.20. The company has a market capitalization of £69.29 million, a PE ratio of -561.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.
Dialight Company Profile
Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dialight
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.