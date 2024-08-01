Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $172.20

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 172.20 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 175.93 ($2.26). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.24), with a volume of 6,126 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 192.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.20. The company has a market capitalization of £69.29 million, a PE ratio of -561.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

