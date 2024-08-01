DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on DMAC
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance
DMAC stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.49. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $3.81.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DiaMedica Therapeutics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.