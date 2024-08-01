DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Update

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DMAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,526,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,816,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture grew its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,013,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DMAC stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.49. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.