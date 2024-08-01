Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHIL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,867,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In related news, insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.24 per share, with a total value of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.24 per share, with a total value of $55,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,002.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Heather E. Brilliant purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,574.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $165,541. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $159.22 on Thursday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.44 and a 12 month high of $182.66. The stock has a market cap of $441.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.96.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.